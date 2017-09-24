Helping them find their forever home (Humane Soc. volunteer)

One Albert Lea teenager is doing what she can to make dogs at the Humane Society of Freeborn County more adoptable, and she’s doing it through exercise.

Emma Piechowski, 14, has been volunteering at the Humane Society for about four years. Her interest in the shelter initially sparked when she and some friends went in to look at the animals one day as a way to pass the time. From there Piechowski started returning to the shelter regularly to walk dogs, do adoption tours for cats and dogs, and is now training some of the dogs up for adoption on an agility course she put together herself.