Bijou Movie House proudly presents comedy collection: Martin and Lewis assortment

Yep, Martin and Lewis, together and separately.

Two flicks with them together are the 1950 At War With The Army, (sorry but this one is in black and white); and the 1955 Artists and Models with Lewis, Martin, Shirley MacLaine and Anita Ekberg (plus dear Kathleen Freeman in an uncredited role). In the latter, the boys are billboard painters who lose their job and meet up with the girls who are involved in the comic book business. Shirley is a model and Anita an artist.

In 1962, Dean Martin was to star with Marilyn Monroe in Something's Got to Give. The film was never completed but Youtube has about a half hour of very funny film.

In 1963, Dean starred with Elizabeth Montgomery (of Bewitched fame) and Carol Burnett, Jack Soo, Martin Balsam etc in Who's Been Sleeping in My Bed? Dean is an actor who stars on TV as a very popular doctor.

Hook Line and Sinker is a 1969 movie with Jerry Lewis, Anne Francis as his wife, and Peter Lawford as his doctor who gets a death sentence and decides to live it up for the few months remaining to him.

