Are Mexico's two September earthquakes connected?

What is related, for sure, is the driver. Mexico sits above three large tectonic plates. Both the 7 and 19 September events occurred where the Cocos plate, which carries the Pacific Ocean floor, dives under the North American plate, the platform for most of the Mexican landmass.

The Cocos plate is converging at a rate of about 75mm (nearly 3 inches) a year, and does a kind of kink as it descends, making a steep downward movement before flattening out, before then dipping again.

It is at the second point of descent that Tuesday's quake originated, a few tens of km down.