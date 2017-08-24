Newsvine

Minnie presents E for Elegant Eclipse Eats

By MinnieApolis
Thu Aug 24, 2017 12:26 PM
Plates inspired by the recent total solar eclipse....

Elegant Eclipse Luncheon -- Pasta is something called Lumaconi (giant snail) but I thought the shape suggested the celestial lights.... Plus little shrimp. Ringed with tomato sauce to suggest the 360-degree sunset effect sometimes seen in an eclipse, if the atmospherics are right.

Elegant Fruit Plate -- Crescent of melon to represent the disappearing sun, with orange slices and Rainier cherries.

NOT an Elegant Eclipse Lunch -- Bean 'n' Franks, with potato salad and coleslaw. Orange for dessert. But good.

