Minnie presents E for Elegant Eclipse Eats

Plates inspired by the recent total solar eclipse.... Elegant Eclipse Luncheon -- Pasta is something called Lumaconi (giant snail) but I thought the shape suggested the celestial lights.... Plus little shrimp. Ringed with tomato sauce to suggest the 360-degree sunset effect sometimes seen in an eclipse, if the atmospherics are right. Elegant Fruit Plate -- Crescent of melon to represent the disappearing sun, with orange slices and Rainier cherries. NOT an Elegant Eclipse Lunch -- Bean 'n' Franks, with potato salad and coleslaw. Orange for dessert. But good.