Scores fill Adams City Hall to hear Mayo Clinic's plans

A physician and nursing shortage, combined with growing baby boomer numbers, have combined to put pressure on rural health care and its ability to deliver quality care, Mayo Clinic Health System officials told the standing room-only crowd.

As a result, said Dr. Annie Sadosty, the regional vice president of the southeast Minnesota clinic operations, officials are looking for ways to partner with small communities and identify priority services.

“Our goal here tonight is to initiate the conversation,” she said.

Adams residents flocked to City Hall wanting to hear about the future of the clinic. Rumors had been circulating Mayo had plans to close the clinic. The overflow crowd tried to squeeze into the room, but many ended up leaving due to lack of space to either sit or stand.