Man rescued from grain bin, walks out unscathed

A man was saved by first responders and his family on Tuesday after becoming stuck in a grain bin for almost two hours in eastern Freeborn County.

David Greibrok was able to walk out of the grain bin at 16821 890th Ave. after corn had reached the top of his head, said his brother, Allan Greibrok.

First responders used grain rescue tubes and an auger to relieve the pressure of the corn off David Greibrok, said Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Todd Earl. A hole was cut in the bin to allow the corn to spill out onto the ground.