A new local liquor store makes deliveries

An Albert Lea business owner is making liquor sales more convenient for customers and helping them avoid making a dangerous decision.

Dyllan Alan Engebretson is the owner of DAE Liquor — named after his initials. The store opened on July 17 — his 24th birthday.

“I’ve always wanted to do something on my own, and run a business,” he said. “And then, with (Southtown Liquors) closing down, and knowing who (then-owner Jason Kach) was and getting to talk to him a little bit about this, it seemed like a good idea at the time,” he said. “And, with the building coming up for sale … everything seemed to fall in place at the right time.”

Engebretson said the delivery service is meant to prevent drunken driving.

“I wanted to go with deliveries — just kind of keep a few people off the road after they have had a couple of beverages,” he said.