Have you met Luray Caverns in VA? World's largest natural organ

The organ is not a traditional pipe organ -- what it is, is a stalacpipe organ, as they have dubbed it. The hammers of the organ strike the stalactites to yield the very unearthly yet calming tones!!

Luray Caverns as seen on the kid's show "What in the World?" Sorry about the kiddie show intro, but gives one of the better overviews of what this cavern is all about.

"Moonlight Sonata" being played on the Great Stalacpipe Organ.

Original composer: Ludwig van Beethoven.

Arranged/played by Monte Maxwell.

The Great Stalacpipe Organ is located deep within Luray Caverns and was completed in 1956 after three years of work by Leland W. Sprinkle. Each key is wired to a solenoid-actuated rubber mallet that is connected to one of 37 diferent stalatites scattered around 3.5 acres of the caverns. When a key is pressed, the mallet strikes the stalactite. The result is a very clear, pure tone that bears a resemblance to a xylophone or a lithophone. All of the stalactites, despite spreading over only 3.5 acres of the caverns, can be heard over all 64 acres of the caverns' interior.

