Picnic lunch, part 2

Fri Jul 21, 2017 2:18 PM
A light summer lunch, anyway, whether at home or picnicking.

I like some dill and pickle relish in my egg salad. Side dishes are German potato salad, three bean salad, and a coleslaw with some peaches tossed in. Wash it down with some iced tea for a refreshing lunch.

