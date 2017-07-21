Picnic lunch, part 2 Current Status: Published (4) Change Status: BlessedPublishedUnpublishedRestoredQuarantinedDuplicatedCensored By MinnieApolis Fri Jul 21, 2017 2:18 PM entertainmentartforumphotographersminnie-apolisjuly-challengepicnic-lunch Discuss: ! A light summer lunch, anyway, whether at home or picnicking. I like some dill and pickle relish in my egg salad. Side dishes are German potato salad, three bean salad, and a coleslaw with some peaches tossed in. Wash it down with some iced tea for a refreshing lunch.