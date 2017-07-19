Newsvine

MinnieApolis

 

About Copyright Minnie Apolis, all original articles and photos Articles: 805 Seeds: 2884 Comments: 55639 Since: May 2007

Sen. John McCain diagnosed with brain tumor

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by MinnieApolis View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONCBS News
Seeded on Wed Jul 19, 2017 5:38 PM
Discuss:

Senator John McCain, R-Arizona, has been diagnosed with a cancerous brain tumor, according to a statement released by his family and the Mayo Clinic.

The statement says that following a procedure to remove a blood clot the diagnosis was revealed.

"On Friday, July 14, Sen. John McCain underwent a procedure to remove a blood clot from above his left eye at Mayo Clinic Hospital in Phoenix," the statement read. "Subsequent tissue pathology revealed that a primary brain tumor known as a glioblastoma was associated with the blood clot."

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor