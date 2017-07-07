Mountain Bikes on the Trail? No Problem for Prepared Horses

Historically, trail riding has involved traversing ravines, wildlife run-ins, and bushwhacking through heavy brush. Trail obstacle courses were designed to simulate and prepare for some of these challenges, and course designers threw in a few manmade obstacles, such as mailboxes and gates. In addition to these traditional obstacles, riders are now sharing the trail with an increasing number of hikers, cyclists, baby buggies, and motorcycles and ATVs, which can be unfamiliar, fast, loud, and terrifying to many horses.

Positive or neutral experiences with obstacles beforehand can help your horse remain composed when coming across them on the trail.

Historically, trail riding has involved traversing ravines, wildlife run-ins, and bushwhacking through heavy brush. Trail obstacle courses were designed to simulate and prepare for some of these challenges, and course designers threw in a few manmade obstacles, such as mailboxes and gates. In addition to these traditional obstacles, riders are now sharing the trail with an increasing number of hikers, cyclists, baby buggies, and motorcycles and ATVs, which can be unfamiliar, fast, loud, and terrifying to many horses. Positive or neutral experiences with obstacles beforehand can help your horse remain composed when coming across them on the trail.