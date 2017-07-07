Newsvine

MinnieApolis

 

About Copyright Minnie Apolis, all original articles and photos Articles: 792 Seeds: 2880 Comments: 55088 Since: May 2007

Mountain Bikes on the Trail? No Problem for Prepared Horses

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by MinnieApolis View Original Article: TheHorse.com
Seeded on Thu Jul 6, 2017 9:22 PM
Discuss:

Historically, trail riding has involved traversing ravines, wildlife run-ins, and bushwhacking through heavy brush. Trail obstacle courses were designed to simulate and prepare for some of these challenges, and course designers threw in a few manmade obstacles, such as mailboxes and gates. In addition to these traditional obstacles, riders are now sharing the trail with an increasing number of hikers, cyclists, baby buggies, and motorcycles and ATVs, which can be unfamiliar, fast, loud, and terrifying to many horses.

Positive or neutral experiences with obstacles beforehand can help your horse remain composed when coming across them on the trail.

Historically, trail riding has involved traversing ravines, wildlife run-ins, and bushwhacking through heavy brush. Trail obstacle courses were designed to simulate and prepare for some of these challenges, and course designers threw in a few manmade obstacles, such as mailboxes and gates. In addition to these traditional obstacles, riders are now sharing the trail with an increasing number of hikers, cyclists, baby buggies, and motorcycles and ATVs, which can be unfamiliar, fast, loud, and terrifying to many horses. Positive or neutral experiences with obstacles beforehand can help your horse remain composed when coming across them on the trail.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor