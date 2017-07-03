Newsvine

MinnieApolis

 

About Copyright Minnie Apolis, all original articles and photos Articles: 791 Seeds: 2879 Comments: 54997 Since: May 2007

A Vast Chinese Province Just Went a Week Without Fossil Fuels – MJ

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by MinnieApolis View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONMotherJones.com
Seeded on Mon Jul 3, 2017 7:44 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

A vast Chinese province of nearly 6 million people has generated all the power it needed for an entire week without using any fossil fuels, according to state-run Chinese media.

Qinghai, a Tibetan plateau province in the country’s northwest, derived all of its power from wind, solar, and hydro-electricity from June 17 to June 23. The experiment was part of a trial run by the government to see if the electricity grid could cope without the kind of constant, reliable energy normally provided by fossil fuels. The Chinese government claims that Qinghai’s week without fossil fuels sets a new global benchmark. 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor