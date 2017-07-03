UK to withdraw from international fishing arrangement - BBC

Withdrawing from the convention, which was signed in 1964 before the UK joined what became the EU, means UK vessels will also lose the right to fish in waters six to 12 nautical miles offshore of the other countries.

What happens to the 12 to 200 mile area will be one of the issues at stake in Brexit negotiations.

Michael Gove told the BBC's Andrew Marr the change was about "taking back control" of UK waters, 6-12 miles from the coast.

When the UK left the EU it would become an "independent coastal state", he said.

He said the EU's common fisheries policy had been an environmental disaster and the government wanted to change that, upon Brexit, to ensure sustainable fish stocks in future.