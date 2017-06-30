Another Yellow Car Current Status: Published (4) Change Status: BlessedPublishedUnpublishedRestoredQuarantinedDuplicatedCensored By MinnieApolis Fri Jun 30, 2017 1:05 PM entertainmentminnesotasmall-townlocal-carsyellow-volkswagen Discuss: ! Something I took months ago and forgot about....Bright Yellow VW -- This jumped into my line of vision so I had to try to get a pic. It was parked at the curb, tho, so I drove alongside it and made a quick snap. Drove around the block and it was gone; I knew it would be!! Then forgot about it, this was months ago. Discovered it in my cellphone when idly browsing thru it.