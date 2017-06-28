The OBVIOUS Reason Ossoff Lost.... Can we say it now???

Please, they coulda spent some of that campaign money for a makeup artist to prep him for television interviews, man!

by Minnie Apolis

Almost $50 million poured into the US House 6th District campaign special election, and no one thought to send along a makeup artist to make sure Jon Ossoff looked like a nice, bright young man who wanted a job?

I have not seen five-o-clock shadow like that since Richard Milhous Nixon appeared on television debates in 1960 opposite a nice, bright young man named John Fitzgerald Kennedy.

During his campaign I dearly wanted to send an email to his office, but had no idea whether it would be read, much less taken seriously. Egads, he'll never have another opportunity like that, and he wasted it for lack of a shaver at the ready.

He's won the Milhous Award tho. That should be worth something.

Maybe I have been fixated on men's grooming this spring, but his shadow was truly dark enough to be ominous. And it did him no favors when trying to win over people who did not know him from Adam, and who would likely cross the street if they saw him on a dark night....

Can we just chalk it up to a lack of pancake makeup and move on here???

Thank you.