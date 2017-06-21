Newsvine

US official: Russia 'hacked' 21 US states in election - BBC

Russian hackers targeted election systems in 21 US states during last year's campaign, said a US official.

Jeanette Manfra of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) refused to identify the states during her testimony before a Senate panel, citing confidentiality agreements.

But she added there was no evidence to suggest actual vote ballots were altered in the election hack.

US intelligence agencies believe Moscow interfered to help Donald Trump win.

Ms Manfra, the department's acting deputy undersecretary of cyber security, testified on Wednesday before the Senate Intelligence committee, which is investigating Russia's alleged meddling in the 2016 election.

"As of right now, we have evidence that election-related systems in 21 states were targeted," she told the panel.

