Mayo officials: Number of jobs between both (hospital) campuses expected to stay the same after consolidation

Mayo Clinic Health System officials said Tuesday they anticipate the same number of jobs to exist between the Albert Lea and Austin campuses once a consolidation of hospital services is completed over the next few years — though there will likely be a shift in jobs between campuses.

The statements came during a news conference with Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea and Austin CEO Mark Ciota and Bobbie Gostout, vice president at Mayo Clinic and leader of the Mayo Clinic Health System, at the medical center in Albert Lea a day after a major announcement that most inpatient hospital services would be consolidated to the Austin campus.

