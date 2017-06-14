We Have No Way of Knowing if This Scary Superbug Has Already Hit the United States

A recent study from Denmark shows that a strain of drug-resistant staph carried by pigs is causing severe illnesses in people who have no contact with pigs or farms. The infections have occurred even though Denmark has some of the most stringent controls on antibiotic use and the study’s authors say the United States may be risking similar undiagnosed infections.

The study by American and Danish researchers, published May 30 in the journal Clinical Infectious Diseases, analyzes records of antibiotic-resistant infections routinely collected by the Danish national health system. It finds that, between 2010 and 2015, a strain of staph known as “livestock-associated MRSA” caused an increasing amount of bloodstream infections, rising in 2014 to 16 percent of all the bloodstream infections caused by resistant staph.