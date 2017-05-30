Newsvine

MinnieApolis

 

About Copyright Minnie Apolis, all original articles and photos Articles: 781 Seeds: 2862 Comments: 53903 Since: May 2007

'This is not the end': Using immunotherapy and a genetic glitch to give cancer patients hope

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by MinnieApolis View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONThe Washington Post
Seeded on Tue May 30, 2017 1:23 PM
Discuss:

In August 2014, Joho stumbled into Hopkins for her first infusion of the immunotherapy drug Keytruda. She was in agony from a malignant mass in her midsection, and even with the copious amounts of oxycodone she was swallowing, she needed a new fentanyl patch on her arm every 48 hours. Yet within just days, the excruciating back pain had eased. Then an unfamiliar sensation — hunger — returned. She burst into tears when she realized what it was.

As months went by, her tumor shrank and ultimately disappeared. She stopped treatment this past August, free from all signs of disease.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor