More than 680,000 Comments Submitted in Support of Bears Ears National Monument

As part of an abbreviated 15-day comment period, more than 680,000 comments have been submitted online in support of the Bears Ears National Monument to the Department of the Interior.

“Our sovereign nations spoke with one voice in support of the Bears Ears National Monument. This comment process makes it clear that all of the American people have joined us in solidarity to continue fighting to protect this living landscape,” stated Carleton Bowekaty, Zuni Councilman and Bears Ears Inter-Tribal Coalition Co-Chair, a coalition of five sovereign Tribal Nations – Hopi, Navajo, Ute Indian Tribe, Ute Mountain Ute, and the Pueblo of Zuni.