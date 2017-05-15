Newsvine

MinnieApolis

 

DIY Video: Make your own fidget spinner w/o bearings for almost free

By MinnieApolis
Sun May 14, 2017 9:53 PM
Saw another video of a guy demonstrating making a spinner with a bearing scavenged from an old skateboard. Well, not everybody has an old skateboard lying around, so I looked a bit more and found this very creative demo of making your own fidget spinner for practically nothing -- out of bottle caps and cardboard and such.... Enjoy!!

Hey guys! In today's video I will be showing you how I made this DIY Fidget Spinner using a few simple materials that I'm sure most of you guys will have at home!

