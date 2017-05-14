Several separate sources with links to the intelligence communities of more than one nation, and with links within the US state and federal justice systems, have outlined evidence that exists against multiple men in the line of succession to the US Presidency, as it relates to Russia’s hack on America. I can also exclusively report a RICO case is being considered against the Republican party for laundering Russian money.
Sources: Russia probe means President Hatch; RICO Case Against GOP
Current Status: Published
Seeded on Sun May 14, 2017 2:38 PM
