Newsvine

MinnieApolis

 

About Copyright Minnie Apolis, all original articles and photos Articles: 777 Seeds: 2853 Comments: 53454 Since: May 2007

Sources: Russia probe means President Hatch; RICO Case Against GOP

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by MinnieApolis View Original Article: patribotics.blog
Seeded on Sun May 14, 2017 2:38 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Several separate sources with links to the intelligence communities of more than one nation, and with links within the US state and federal justice systems, have outlined  evidence that exists against multiple men in the line of succession to the US Presidency, as it relates to Russia’s hack on America. I can also exclusively report  a RICO case is being considered against the Republican party for laundering Russian money.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor