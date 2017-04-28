Newsvine

New website helps US women self-induce abortions

An international advocacy group has launched a website in the US to help women self-induce abortions due to concerns about restrictive laws.

Women Help Women, a Netherlands-based group, wants to provide guidance for American women who may have obtained abortion pills illegally.

Abortion is legal in the US, but more recently several Republican states have passed stringent abortion laws.  Some US women have voiced concerns that their abortion rights could be revoked.

Women Help Women already advises women around the world on how to take mifepristone, which blocks pregnancy development, and misoprostol, which induces miscarriage.

