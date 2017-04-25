Newsvine

MinnieApolis

 

About Copyright Minnie Apolis, all original articles and photos Articles: 772 Seeds: 2847 Comments: 52910 Since: May 2007

Family tree of dogs reveals secret history of canines

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by MinnieApolis View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONBBC - Homepage
Seeded on Tue Apr 25, 2017 6:02 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

The largest family tree of dogs ever assembled shows how canines evolved into more than 150 modern breeds.

Dogs were first selected and bred for their ability to perform tasks such as herding goats or cattle, say scientists.

Later, they were selected for physical features such as their size or colour.

The study also unearths evidence that some dogs are descended from an ancient breed that travelled with the ancestors of Native Americans into the Americas.

Archaeological evidence points to the so-called "New World dog", which apparently crossed with human settlers over a land bridge from Asia.

It had previously been thought that all signs of this ancient breed had been erased as dogs bred in Europe spread around the world.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor