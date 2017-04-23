Violations of California Labor Law and Possibly Animal Rights in Bulldog-Delivery Case

Randy delivered dogs all over the country, from breeders in California to breeders in New York, for instance. He often drove upwards of ten dogs – mainly bulldogs-- thousands of miles in a van and sometimes the journey took 15 days. As a nation of pet lovers most of us immediately think of animal abuse, and that is one issue. But first up is Randy’s labor law complaint.

He got paid $100 per day and worked 21 days in a row. “Instead of paying me overtime the owner told me to take five days off,” says Randy, “and he only paid me $1,400 for those 21 days because I took too long.”The deliveries took so long because Randy had to pick up more bulldogs, affectionately known as “bullies”, along the way. On this particular trip he had to zig-zag across the country, from California to Florida to Connecticut.