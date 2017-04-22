Is Whittier Law School Being Shut Down Because It's 'Full Of Minority Students'?

SHARES

They’re shutting down a law school that they don’t think is valuable because it’s full of minority students. And they’re shutting down a law school that is no longer valuable to them because the only piece of value they attributed to the law school was the land, which they’ve now sold. Now that their money grab is over, they’re ready to shut it down.

— Hanna Chandoo, an attorney at Stris & Maher, who is representing a group of faculty who hope to stop the closure of Whittier Law School, offering her thoughts on why the Board of Trustees decided to close the school. Chandoo graduated from Whittier Law in 2015, and attended the emergency meeting called by the Board where the news of the law school’s imminent closure was announced.