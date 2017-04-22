This Is Why You Never Make Racist Attacks Against A Federal Judge (Wheel of Karma award)

For those who don’t recall, Judge Curiel is the Indiana-born federal judge who oversaw several complaints against Trump University and weathered a barrage of racist attacks from Trump on the campaign trail. For example:

I have a Mexican judge. He’s of Mexican heritage. He should have recused himself, not only for that, for other things.

Judge Curiel noted that this sort of talk “placed the integrity of these court proceedings at issue,” which seemed like an exaggeration at the time because who actually took anything Trump said seriously? Indeed, that was the fundamental problem with at least the New York state prong of the Trump University case: what kind of moron seriously thought that was an actual school? Apparently Judge Curiel had a better sense of Trump’s influence all along.

Juan Manuel Montes, a 23-year-old with DACA status to remain in the United States through at least January 2018, was deported to Mexico on February 17 by law enforcement after leaving a friend’s house. He made his way back to America and promptly turned himself into border agents — presumably hoping that someone would check and figure out that he shouldn’t have been deported in the first place. They deported him again. According to Homeland Security, his DACA status expired two years ago… when that was disproven, they claimed he illegally left the country at an unspecified time in the past, violating his status. Already radically altering the story to cover your asses, eh? Not a good look, DHS! Montes filed suit seeking this mysterious evidence that he violated the terms of DACA.

And who gets randomly assigned to hear this proxy battle over immigration policy?