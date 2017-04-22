Newsvine

Robert Reich: Do Not Pretend Trump's Foreign Policy Is Inconsistent, Arbitrary, or Without Principle by Robert Reich

“There is no Trump doctrine,” Dubke declared.

I think Dubke is being grossly unfair. Of course there’s a Trump Doctrine. You just have to know where to look for it.

The Trump Doctrine began to emerge when Trump issued his travel bans (both the first and second) on predominantly Muslim countries.

But he notably excluded predominantly Muslim countries where Trump has business interests.

So under what might be called the First Principle of the Trump Doctrine, people living in a predominantly Muslim country have a chance of entering the United States only if their country contains an edifice with Trump’s name on it.

