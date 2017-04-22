Earth Day 2017 – a quote from Teddy Roosevelt in 1903

Grand Canyon, from Department of Interior website. Source

By Minnie Apolis

“I don't exactly know what words to use in describing it. It is beautiful and terrible and unearthly... Let this great wonder of nature remain as it now is. Do nothing to mar its grandeur, sublimity and loveliness. You cannot improve on it. But what you can do is to keep it for your children, your children’s children, and all who come after you, as the one great sight which every American should see.”

Pres. Theodore Roosevelt arrives at Yellowstone, photo from Library of Congress. Source

President Theodore Roosevelt, on the occasion when after seeing the Grand Canyon for the first time, he was relieved to hear that the Santa Fe railroad had rejected a plan to build a hotel at Rowe's Point.

Pres. Theodore Roosevelt spent four days in Yosemite with John Muir. Photo from Library of Congress. Source

For more on Teddy Roosevelt's visits to the Grand Canyon, you can go to http://www.kaibab.org/kaibab.org/gcps/teddy.htm where they even have the texts of the speeches he made while there.

