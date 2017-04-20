Horse blows out candles on his birthday cake! For real!

More info: The cake is a horsey "Birthneigh" cake from www.snaks5thavenchew.com (and no, JD didn't eat the candles, but loved every bite!)Ithilien Stables www.IthilienStables.com is a full-service equestrian facility just 40 minutes from New York City, catering to everyone from the competitor to the beginner falling in love with the sport. And as this video shows, we have fun doing it!Here's a little bit more about our JD: http://www.ithilienstables.com/#!our-famous-horse/ce1qTo use this video in a commercial player or in broadcasts, please email licensing@storyful.com

We sang JD the horse (aka "Southside") "Happy Birthday," but never imagined what happened next!

Plus, JD is a grandson of the greatest racehorse of all time, Secretariat, the Triple Crown Winner, with one key difference - our JD is quite slow! Good thing he has other great qualities.