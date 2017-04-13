Newsvine

Courts to Investigate Three Former Presidents in Brazil

Seeded by MinnieApolis
Seeded on Thu Apr 13, 2017 7:51 PM
The Supreme Court Justice in Brazil, Edson Fachin, sent the information of three former presidents, obtained through plea-bargaining agreements with Odebrecht executives, to the lower courts, since the three leaders no longer have privileged forums in the Supreme Court.

Dilma Rousseff and Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, along with Fernando Henrique Cardoso, will be investigated by the lower courts on the Lava Jato graft.

The information given by the executives about illicit money given to ex-Presidents Fernando Henrique Cardoso, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and Dilma Rousseff will be reviewed by the lower courts.

