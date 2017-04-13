Courts to Investigate Three Former Presidents in Brazil

The Supreme Court Justice in Brazil, Edson Fachin, sent the information of three former presidents, obtained through plea-bargaining agreements with Odebrecht executives, to the lower courts, since the three leaders no longer have privileged forums in the Supreme Court.

