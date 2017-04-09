4,000-year-old Tomb was Found! Spanish team finds Sarenput II tomb

(continued)

Sarenput II had a younger brother, Shemai, whose undisturbed burial was discovered in March 2017 by University of Jena in the Qubbet el-Hawa area of Aswan, the same area where Sarenput had his tomb (see below). Shemai's mummy was found and covered with a "beautiful mask". Sarenput also had a daughter, Sattjeni, who has been identified as the mother of two subsequent nomarchs at Elephantine: Amenyseneb and Heqaib III.Like many of his predecessors, Sarenput made additions at the sanctuary of Heqaib at Elephantine: in particular, he ordered a shrine for his father Khema and one for himself, containing a statue of Khema and one of Sarenput II respectively. The two statues are stylistically different, with the former (Khema) being idealized and typical of the reign of Amenemhat II while the latter (Sarenput II) is more expressive, realistic and detailed, reflecting the style in use during the subsequent reign of Senusret II: both statues are considered to be masterpieces of the Middle Kingdom sculpture. Another statue depicting Sarenput II and probably coming from his tomb, is again stylistically typical of the reign of Amenemhat II. Sarenput II built for himself the finest and largest tomb of Qubbet el-Hawa (n. 31).

After crossing a courtyard, a hallway lead to a large hall whose ceiling is supported by six pillars. Then another hallway – with several niches containing osirian statues of Sarenput on both sides – lead to the inner room, with four pillars and a niche once hosting a granodiorite statue whose remains are now in the British Museum.

In spite of the tomb's grandness, only the niche and few pillars of the innermost chamber are decorated; nevertheless, the scenes are vividly painted and detailed, chiefly depicting the tomb owner.