4,000-year-old Tomb was Found! Spanish team finds Sarenput II tomb

Sarenput II had a younger brother, Shemai, whose undisturbed burial was discovered in March 2017 by University of Jena in the Qubbet el-Hawa area of Aswan, the same area where Sarenput had his tomb (see below). Shemai's mummy was found and covered with a "beautiful mask". Sarenput also had a daughter, Sattjeni, who has been identified as the mother of two subsequent nomarchs at Elephantine: Amenyseneb and Heqaib III.Like many of his predecessors, Sarenput made additions at the sanctuary of Heqaib at Elephantine: in particular, he ordered a shrine for his father Khema and one for himself, containing a statue of Khema and one of Sarenput II respectively. The two statues are stylistically different, with the former (Khema) being idealized and typical of the reign of Amenemhat II while the latter (Sarenput II) is more expressive, realistic and detailed, reflecting the style in use during the subsequent reign of Senusret II: both statues are considered to be masterpieces of the Middle Kingdom sculpture. Another statue depicting Sarenput II and probably coming from his tomb, is again stylistically typical of the reign of Amenemhat II. Sarenput II built for himself the finest and largest tomb of Qubbet el-Hawa (n. 31).

After crossing a courtyard, a hallway lead to a large hall whose ceiling is supported by six pillars. Then another hallway – with several niches containing osirian statues of Sarenput on both sides – lead to the inner room, with four pillars and a niche once hosting a granodiorite statue whose remains are now in the British Museum.

In spite of the tomb's grandness, only the niche and few pillars of the innermost chamber are decorated; nevertheless, the scenes are vividly painted and detailed, chiefly depicting the tomb owner.

Tomb is found at 1:41. A Spanish archaeological team has discovered a burial that belongs to Sarenput II, the brother of one of the most important governors of the 12th Dynasty. Sarenput II, also called Nubkaurenakht was an ancient Egyptian nomarch during the reign of pharaohs Senusret II and Senusret III of the 12th Dynasty. Sarenput was the son of Khema, a governor of Elephantine during the reign of Amenemhat II, and of his wife Satethotep, as well as the nephew of the nomarch Sarenput I. Among his titles, he was nomarch of the 1st nomos of Upper Egypt ("Land of the Bow"), mayor of Elephantine, high priest, overseer of the priests of Satet and Khnum, and "leader of the border patrols at the narrow door of the southern lands". He held the title of nomarch since regnal Year 4 of Senusret II until Year 8 of Senusret III at least.

&copy;2017 Conspiratruth All Rights Reserved

