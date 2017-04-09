Animal study suggests maternal vitamin D supplementation eliminates autistic traits

A recent study published by the journal Molecular Autism discovered vitamin D supplementation during the first trimester of pregnancy eliminated autism related traits in mice.

Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a developmental condition presented during early childhood. It is characterized by repetitive behaviors and difficulty communicating and forming relationships with others. Although the etiology remains unclear, researchers agree that ASD results from a combination of genetic predispositions and an unknown environmental trigger.

Infection is recognized as an environmental risk factor for autism. In fact, research suggests that children whose mothers were hospitalized for a viral infection during pregnancy are nearly 3 times more likely to have a child who will develop ASD.