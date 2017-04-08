Trump White House Lawyers: How Much Are They Worth? (Part 3)

President Trump’s son-in-law, who holds the titles of assistant to the president and senior adviser to the president, is a 2007 graduate of NYU Law (and his classmates recently sent him an open letter imploring him “to use your deep sense of compassion to influence the Trump Administration in a positive way”).

Kushner and his wife, Ivanka Trump, preside over a business empire worth as much as $740 million. For more, see this Times article.

2. Donald McGahn

Don McGahn, Above the Law’s reigning Lawyer of the Year, graduated from Widener Law in 1994. He was a partner at Jones Day, his base of operations when he served as counsel to the Trump campaign, and he became White House Counsel after President Trump took office.

Open up the Jones Day black box, and you’ll see a very nice sum for Don McGahn: $2,406,772 in partner compensation (far above Am Law’s estimate for profits per partner at Jones Day, a shade over $1 million). In addition, as noted by the National Law Journal, “McGahn—who sports long, hard rocker-esque locks—reported $4,900 in earnings from his side hustle playing the guitar in an ‘80s cover band called Scott’s New Band.”

As for assets, McGahn has employment-related assets (including retirement accounts) worth somewhere between $715,000 and $1.8 million, and a bank account containing somewhere between $1,000,000 and $5,000,000 in cash. He also claims, per the NLJ, to be entitled to compensation and capital ($100,001-$250,000) from Patton Boggs, where he was briefly a partner before the firm’s 2014 merger with Squire Sanders.