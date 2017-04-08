Newsvine

California & Oregon Tribes Fear Salmon Fisheries Closures

California and Oregon tribal, commercial and sport fishing communities are waiting for a final decision on this year’s salmon season but it is apparent that a near total closure of California and Oregon’s coast is inevitable.

“This is the worst year in history for Klamath salmon,” says Amy Cordalis, Yurok Tribal General Counsel.  “There is no mystery as to why. The effects of an unprecedented drought were exacerbated by dams and diversions. This year, Yurok, Karuk and Hupa people will have little to no salmon for the first time in history. Although the fish are important economically, they are more important as an irreplaceable part of our identity as people who care for the river.” 

