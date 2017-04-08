R U 'Shoe'-perstitious? Strange customs regarding footwear

Do you know any other beliefs or customs that involve shoes??

If new shoes creak, it’s a sign you haven’t paid for them yet.

It is believed to be good luck to throw a shoe at someone when they are setting out on a journey, and the shoe should be thrown in the direction of the journey.

By wearing holes in the soles of your shoes,you will become wealthy.

Old shoes are tied behind bridal vehicles to bring good luck, and in Transylvania, it’s believed to increase fertility.

Many think that if you want to conceive a child, try on the shoes of a woman who has just given birth.

If you leave shoes lying on their uppers (with the sole facing up), you will quarrel with someone during that day.

Tying your shoe laces together and hanging them on a nail is thought to give you bad luck.

If you wear out your shoes in the toe, you will spend money as you go.

It is bad luck to put your left shoe on first.

The Romans believed that it was a bad omen to put a shoe on the wrong foot.

Find a penny, put it in your shoe, and you’ll have good luck, the whole day through.

If your shoestring comes unlaced, someone is talking about you.

Never accept a gift of old shoes, or you will walk in the former owner’s troubles.

More shoe-perstitions:

The Zuni tribe in southwestern United States, the groom had to make the bride’s shoe for their wedding day.

Samurai warriors wore shoes made of bear skin, they had the belief that the strength of the animal could be transferred.

Native Americans made a hole in the sole, they considered it appropriate to let out the evil spirit.

In ancient China, they threw the bride’s red shoes on the roof on her wedding night as a token of love and harmony.

Old shoes were often hidden in the roofs of medieval buildings for good luck. It was a common belief old shoes retained the character of their owners. One explanation of this belief is shoes in the Dark Ages were very expensive and it was a common practice to bequeath them to family members. This custom was thought to be where the phrase, "following in your father's footsteps" came from.

In the Highlands, a form of divination was practiced on Halloween whereby you take a shoe by the tip and throw it over your house. The direction it points when it lands on the ground is the direction you are destined to travel. If it lands sole up, that is very unlucky for you. (Rev. J.G. Campbell, cited in Frazer, Sir James G. The Golden Bough, 3d ed. v.10)

Salt and pepper kept in your left shoe causes good luck. (Superstitions: 10,000 You Really Need)

Wear salt in the heel and toe of your right shoe to be lucky. (Superstitions: 10,000 You Really Need)

Wearing pepper in your shoes will keep your feet warm during cold weather. (Superstitions: 10,000 You Really Need)