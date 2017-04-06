All the presidents' spies: Blackwater founder Erik Prince is the latest Trump cutout to parlay with Putin's men

Have you digested the names of all those Russians who met with all those Trump associates? OK, here’s something new for you. The Washington Post just reported that Erik Prince, the founder of Blackwater, the infamous U.S. paramilitary security company that was involved in murders of civilians in Iraq, met secretly in the Seychelles in the middle of the Indian Ocean with a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss opening a secret “back channel” between Putin and Trump.

The meeting took place on Jan. 11 during the transition period before Trump assumed office around the same time that Flynn and Kushner were meeting with Kislyak. Prince, the brother of Trump’s Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, did not have a formal job with the Trump campaign or the transition team, but he contributed $250,000 to the Trump election effort ...