Honey Nut Cheerios Axes Mascot for a Really Cool Reason

For several decades Honey Nut Cheerios boxes have celebrated the work of the world’s greatest pollinators with its Buzz the Bee mascot. In a move designed to make a buzz-worthy environmental statement, this month General Mills removed the honey-making creature from its boxes, leaving a white, empty space in his place with a plea to the world.

“Help Bring Back the Bees” is the company’s ecologically responsible campaign to increase awareness to the scary fact that pollinators, such as bees, are in drastic decline. “Buzz is missing because there’s something serious going on with the world’s bees. Bee populations everywhere have been declining at an alarming rate, and that includes honeybees like Buzz,” explains the brand on its website.