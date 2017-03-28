Newsvine

MinnieApolis

 

About Copyright Minnie Apolis, all original articles and photos Articles: 763 Seeds: 2830 Comments: 52131 Since: May 2007

Move Over, Kale: 3 New Superfoods for 2017: mushrooms, seeds, black currant

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by MinnieApolis View Original Article: AARP
Seeded on Tue Mar 28, 2017 6:14 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Step aside, kale. There’s a new superfood in town — mushrooms. Researchers say that certain compounds found in the humble fungi may ward off dementia and Alzheimer’s disease by boosting the production of a chemical called nerve growth factor, or NGF, and also by protecting against inflammation.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Advertise | AdChoices

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor