Step aside, kale. There’s a new superfood in town — mushrooms. Researchers say that certain compounds found in the humble fungi may ward off dementia and Alzheimer’s disease by boosting the production of a chemical called nerve growth factor, or NGF, and also by protecting against inflammation.
Move Over, Kale: 3 New Superfoods for 2017: mushrooms, seeds, black currant
