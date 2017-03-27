Truck Drivers Weigh In On TransAm Trucking Case, Neil Gorsuch Nomination

You know who we haven’t heard from? Truck drivers.

Their opinion is important. One convoluted line of reasoning I’ve heard from Democrats is: truckers voted for Trump –> Gorsuch hurt a trucker –> truck driving Trump voters will turn on the president because he nominated a person who puts law over truckers –> or something.

Well, here at Above the Law, we’ve heard from truck drivers. They have legal opinions too. After reading our story on TransAm, self-professed truck drivers reached out to us. One burning question was on their mind:

If he was out of gas, how did he drive the truck away? Something missing here. The case says the gas gauge read below empty. But there had to be some gas.

The facts of the case, and perhaps my summary of the case, were kind of confusing. Truck driver Alphonse Maddin pulled over when he “ran out of gas.” But later, he unhitched the trailer and drove away, prompting his firing. I appreciate how many truck drivers hammered in on this apparent factual inconsistency.