PBS Nova: The Bible's Buried Secrets - Documentary

This documentary presents some of the more recent archaeological discoveries that back up accounts in the Bible -- often in ways that believers would not have expected. Just one example of artifacts brought to light is the large building in Jerusalem, possibly the palace of David, that shows damage consistent with the attack and looting five years after the death of Solomon. Another example is the broken victory stele that declares "I have killed the king of the House of David" -- the TEL DAN stele.

