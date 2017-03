This video covers the discovery and reclaiming of over a hundred Etruscan amphorae from off the southern coast of France. Documentary was posted in 2015. I just thought this was an interesting historical, archaeological look at a little-known ancient civilization....

Over a hundred amphorae were recovered, but the ship probably carried 600-700 total. The ship was a good 20-feet long; no other Etruscan ship had ever been discovered before this find.