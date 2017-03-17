Teen discovers valuable diamond while on family outing in Crater of Diamonds park

14-year-old Kalel Langford, of Centerton, Arkansas was walking with his parents at the Crater of Diamonds park last weekend park when he spotted the gem.

“It was just a few inches from a stream of water, with a bunch of other rocks that were about the same size,” he said.

Kalel immediately showed his discovery to his father Craig, who said: “We had only been at the park for about 30 minutes when he found it. Its color was so dark that we weren’t sure if it was a diamond, but we knew we needed to have it looked at.”