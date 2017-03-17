Louise Erdrich wins award for LaRose, finale for trilogy -- Women's Action Day #5

Louise Erdrich's newest book, LaRose. Source

For Women's Action Day #5, we're supposed to talk up a book or other media that helped us to understand a women's issue or women's lives better, particularly that of minority women.

Coincidentally, today I also received an alert that a Native American author won the National Book Critics Circle Award for fiction on Thursday in New York for her latest novel, “LaRose.” She won the award in 1984 for “Love Medicine.” The author, Louise Erdrich, is a tribal member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa Indians.

Her acceptance speech was particularly powerful, perfectly tailored to the present political climate.

She said, "I'd like to thank my mother, a strong native woman, and my 91-year-old father, the son of immigrants. We are all in this together. It is so important right now, as truth is being assaulted not just in this country, but all over the world. Let us dig into the truth. Let us be fierce and dangerous about the truth. Let us find in that truth the strength to demand that truth from our government."

LET US BE FIERCE AND DANGEROUS ABOUT THE TRUTH.

Action #5 of the Women's Action movement. Source

Right on, Ms. Erdrich!!!

For more about this Women's Action Day, please see https://www.womensmarch.com/reflect-resist/