Rhino Horn: Cure or Curse?

At the time, rhino horn on the black market — often bought and sold using untraceable Bitcoin cryptocurrency — was running about $25,000/lb (€51,000/kg). That's about 40% more than gold. We don't know the weight of what was taken from Vince, but the white rhino's front horn is the largest of the rhino family. Its weight averages 4 kg (8.8 lbs). This means it's likely the poachers netted over $225,000 (€215,000) from that one horn alone. Bold poaching in the suburbs of a major European city like Paris becomes a lot more believable when you consider that nearly a quarter million dollars of gold was just sitting there, virtually unguarded. Who would have thought that a wildlife preserve would need bank vault level security?

These particular poachers played with extraordinarily high stakes. Killing of a species on the IUCN Red List, plus the trafficking of ivory of an animal killed after 1975 (which includes the rhino horn), together carried a maximum criminal penalty of four years in jail plus a fine of up to €750,000, according to a French newspaper.