Mexico Could Demand Its Stolen Land Back from the US

The U.S. confessed to forcing Mexico to cede what is now 50 percent of U.S. territory back in 1848. Now a lawyer wants to invalidate the accord.

A Mexican politician filed a demand Friday to annul the agreement that forced Mexico to give up more than 50 percent of its national territory to the United States.

The demand would recuperate the states of California, New Mexico, Arizona, Nevada, Utah and parts of Colorado, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma ceded in the treaty officially called the Treaty of Peace, Friendship, Limits and Settlement between the United States of America and the Mexican Republic.

Former Mexican presidential candidate and founder of the democratic socialist party Cuauhtemoc Cardenas and lawyer Guillermo Hadman found several legal arguments that would allow them to nullify the Guadalupe Hidalgo Agreement of 1848, imposed under U.S. military occupation.