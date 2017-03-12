Trump meets with Democrats at White House on drug prices

President Donald Trump told Democrats at the White House Wednesday that he wants to do something about U.S. drug prices, according to a lawmaker at the meeting, an area of potential bipartisan agreement as the two parties wrangle over Republicans’ attempt to repeal Obamacare.

Reps. Elijah Cummings of Maryland and Peter Welch of Vermont presented Trump with a bill to have Medicare directly negotiate drug prices with manufacturers, and also talked about the price of the EpiPen, Mylan NV’s emergency allergy shot that became a focus for critics of high pharmaceutical prices. Both lawmakers are Democrats.