A Winter for the Record Books (GW and La Nina complicating things)

As I write this, winter 2017 has been mild across nearly all of the country, with above-normal temperatures and below-normal snowfall being the rule in most locations.

This is generally in agreement with The Old Farmer’s Almanac’s long-range forecast for this winter with the most significant exception being the heavy precipitation that fell across all of California. While we did forecast rainfall to be above normal across northern California, we forecast below-normal rain in the central and southern portions of the state and we did not forecast the above-normal snow that fell in the mountains.

This anomaly required a closer look at the historical correlations on which we base our predictions.

We correctly forecast that a weak La Niña would occur throughout most of this past winter and, based on the historic record, this usually means that rainfall will be below normal across central and southern California.