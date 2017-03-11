Newsvine

Sen. Franken Wants FBI Explanation Why It's Investigating DAPL Protesters

In a letter dated, March 1, 2017, to FBI Director James Comey, U.S. Senator Al Franken (D-Minnesota),  a member of the Senate Committee on Indian Affairs, is requesting an explanation why at least three citizens opposed to the Dakota Access pipeline are being investigated by the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF).

“I am concerned that the reported questioning of political activists by one of the FBI’s terrorism task forces threatens to chill constitutionally protected conduct and speech,” Senator Franken writes in the letter.

Franken cites reports that JTTF agents have attempted to question at least three individuals who opposed the Dakota Access pipeline at camps at Standing Rock.

