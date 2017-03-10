Foto Friday 3-17: A Shamrock for St Paddy's Day

My first attempt the other day at knitting a shamrock did not turn out too well. It was take from instructions for a decorative knitted flower, and I thought if I just used green yarn and made a couple minor changes, that voila! I'd have a shamrock, but no such luck. So then I decided I'd have to just knit three separate petals, because shamrocks are so deeply cut, and then sew them together about halfway up. So there ya go!! This will be sewn or pinned onto my coat for the rest of the month.